24 arrests announced in connection to Houston robberies

Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of several suspects in connection to robberies targeting people near high-end stores and affluent areas in Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski of the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and several others discussed the arrests and ongoing investigation during a press conference on Monday.

"Those placed under arrest targeted innocent people because they were driving luxury vehicles and wearing expensive jewelry. Nearly all of the suspects have ties to violent gangs, and they have criminal histories," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The mayor says people were targeted in parts of southwest Houston including near the Galleria-area, Uptown and Highland Village.

Police say people were targeted for expensive watches and jewelery in affluent areas in Houston.

Authorities say while watches and expensive jewelry were often targeted, sometimes victims were followed home and there would be a home invasion.

HPD Robbery Division Commander Tinsely Guinn-Shaver says 24 suspects have been identified working two different crews – a dayshift crew and a nightshift crew.

According to Commander Guinn-Shaver, 14 defendants remain in jail on state charges, four defendants remain in jail on federal charges, and two have been charged and have alluded capture.

"Five suspects have been charged with capital murder. We've charged 36 state charges on aggravated related charges from aggravated robbery to conspiracy. We have seven federal charges," Commander Guinn-Shaver said.

The commander says evidence is still being processed and more charges are possible.

