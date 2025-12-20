Houston weather: Warming up through Christmas

The Brief Wild Weather Saturday Moisture Returns - Watching For Fog and Showers Very Warm Through Christmas, Possible Cooldown Near New Year’s



We are already significantly warmer than we were by this time yesterday.

Wild weather Saturday

Temperatures this morning are in the 50s but by the afternoon we will see a rise to the upper 70s.

Unfortunately, the warming trend will continue through the holidays.

Winds will be strong this afternoon, gusting into the 20s across the area.

Tomorrow is the first day of winter, but it certainly does not feel like it.

Moisture and temperatures increase

This weekend and through Christmas week, afternoon temperatures climb well above average, into the 70s and 80s.

There's also a noticeable increase in humidity and high temperatures close to records for several days leading into Christmas.

Isolated scattered rain chances are mainly limited to Sunday and Monday with a few light showers possible Tuesday.

We'll also watch out for a daily round of fog to start off our mornings.

Christmas and New Year's outlook

Forecast guidance continues to favor very warm weather through Christmas and the weekend that follows.

However, the newest model trends suggest a possible shift toward cooler, even chilly conditions closer to New Year’s. Confidence is a bit lower that far out, but it is something worth watching as we head toward the end of the year.