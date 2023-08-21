Expand / Collapse search
Pasadena crime: Illegal migrant arrested and charged with sexual assault, murder of 11-year-old girl

By
Published 
Pasadena
FOX 26 Houston

Family members of 11-year-old murdered speak out

FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff has more on what the family members said.

PASADENA, Texas - A father in Pasadena says he’s thankful police arrested the man they believe sexually assaulted and killed his 11-year-old daughter.

"Truthfully, I feel a little happy that he was detained, and he hasn’t caused more harm to more families," said Carmelo Gonzalez.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Maria Gonzalez killed in Pasadena: Suspect Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez arrested for capital murder

On August 12, Carmelo’s 11-year-old daughter, Maria, was found dead in her family’s apartment in Pasadena. While at work earlier that day, Carmelo received a phone call from Maria about someone outside their front door. When he got home about five hours later, her body was located inside a trash bag, placed in a laundry basket, and underneath a bed.

According to court records, a medical examiner believes the 11-year-old’s death was, "caused by blunt force head and neck trauma... and asphyxia due to strangulation." The medical examiner noticed that the young girl had been sexually assaulted.

Police in Louisiana located 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez over the weekend and arrested him for capital murder. A key left at the crime scene matches the door to a room Garcia-Rodriguez was staying in at the same Pasadena apartment complex as the Gonzalez family’s residence.

"This crime was gruesome, this crime was violent, and this was something done to an 11-year-old child," said April Aguirre, an advocate helping the Gonzalez family. "He is a flight risk, and he’s a danger to the community. We need the judges to keep that in mind. The family is requesting no bond. It is important for this individual not to be out on the streets."

"I ask for justice to do what is in its right and have no mercy," said Gonzalez. "I ask that it have no mercy, just like he did with my princess. I need justice."

Garcia-Rodriguez illegally crossed into the United States earlier this year from Guatemala. It’s believed he had been waiting for a court date, but was allowed to stay in the U.S. through a sponsor in Louisiana.

At a press conference Friday, FOX 26 asked police if they were aware of Garcia-Rodriguez having a criminal history or not in Guatemala.

"Not that we know of yet, but getting information from them has been a challenge we’re trying to work through," said Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger.

Garcia-Rodriguez remained in a Louisiana jail Monday night. He’s expected to be extradited to the Houston area later this week or early next month.

"Take responsibility for everything you did or any accomplices," said Gonzalez. "Put your hand on your heart and ask God for forgiveness for everything you’ve done to me."