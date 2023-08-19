A suspect has been taken into custody for the death of an 11-year-old girl who was found dead in her family’s Pasadena apartment a week ago.

Police say Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Maria Gonzalez.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez (left); Maria Gonzalez (right)

Police previously identified Garcia-Rodriguez as a person of interest in the case. Police announced Saturday that investigators were able to obtain information and evidence implicating him in the murder.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody by police in Shreveport, La. He will be extradited back to Harris County.

Maria was found dead on Aug. 12 at an apartment in the 1000 block of Main in Pasadena.

Earlier in the day, police say Maria texted her father while he was at work about someone knocking on the door to their apartment.

When he got home around 3 p.m., police say her father found her body in a trash bag, inside a laundry bin, underneath a mattress.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the girl died from asphyxiation due to strangulation. Police say she had also been sexually assaulted.

On Friday, police identified Garcia-Rodriguez as a person of interest in the case and asked for the public’s help to locate him. According to police, the 18-year-old was living at the same apartment complex but left.

Police say capital murder charges were later accepted by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, and he was taken into custody.