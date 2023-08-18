Authorities now have a person of interest in the death of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez.

All employees of the apartment complex, including the maintenance staff, have fully cooperated with law enforcement's ongoing investigation. Presently, no indications suggest their involvement in the tragic incident.

A significant lead has emerged during the investigation and authorities have identified 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as a person of interest in the case.

During the processing of the crime scene, investigators discovered a single key within the apartment. This key was subsequently collected as evidence and subjected to scrutiny by crime scene experts. Regrettably, the key did not unlock any doors within the victim's residence.

Further details reveal that the young girl's lifeless body was found in a plastic trash bag concealed within a laundry basket. The basket had been discreetly placed under a bed inside the residence. Collaborating closely with the Institute of Forensic Sciences, investigators are analyzing various pieces of evidence to unravel the circumstances of this heart-wrenching crime.

No arrests have been made thus far.

The individual in question, Garcia-Rodriguez, was residing within the same apartment complex as the victim; however, he is no longer on the premises.

Law enforcement encourages community members who possess information pertaining to this case to come forward. Crime Stoppers offers an avenue to provide information anonymously, offering a potential reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, charging, and/or arrest of the suspect(s). Tips can be submitted by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crime-stoppers.org online, or utilizing the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Authorities are providing an update on the murder at 2pm in Pasadena.



