Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 5:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Washington County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 5:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County

Pasadena crime: 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez murdered, person of interest identified

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Pasadena, Texas - Authorities now have a person of interest in the death of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez.

RELATED: Vigil for 11-year-old girl killed in Pasadena

All employees of the apartment complex, including the maintenance staff, have fully cooperated with law enforcement's ongoing investigation. Presently, no indications suggest their involvement in the tragic incident.

11-year-old girl found strangled to death in Pasadena

Officers quickly responded to a call at 1004 Main Street Pasadena, TX where Acadian Medics were providing medical aid to 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez.

A significant lead has emerged during the investigation and authorities have identified 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as a person of interest in the case. 

During the processing of the crime scene, investigators discovered a single key within the apartment. This key was subsequently collected as evidence and subjected to scrutiny by crime scene experts. Regrettably, the key did not unlock any doors within the victim's residence.

Pasadena crime: 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez found strangled to death under bed

Further details reveal that the young girl's lifeless body was found in a plastic trash bag concealed within a laundry basket. The basket had been discreetly placed under a bed inside the residence. Collaborating closely with the Institute of Forensic Sciences, investigators are analyzing various pieces of evidence to unravel the circumstances of this heart-wrenching crime.

No arrests have been made thus far. 

The individual in question, Garcia-Rodriguez, was residing within the same apartment complex as the victim; however, he is no longer on the premises.

Vigil for 11-year-old girl killed in Pasadena

A vigil is been held after a father finds his 11-year-old daughter under the bed sexually assaulted and strangled to death. Pasadena detectives are asking if anyone has information on this case to contact them.

Law enforcement encourages community members who possess information pertaining to this case to come forward. Crime Stoppers offers an avenue to provide information anonymously, offering a potential reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, charging, and/or arrest of the suspect(s). Tips can be submitted by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crime-stoppers.org online, or utilizing the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities are providing an update on the murder at 2pm in Pasadena. 


 