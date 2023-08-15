On Saturday, August 12, around 3 p.m. Pasadena Officers received a call from a man stating that his daughter was not breathing.

Officers quickly responded to 1004 Main Street Pasadena, TX where Acadian Medics were providing medical aid to 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was later pronounced deceased and investigators were dispatched for further investigation.

As a result, detectives determined that the victim had been found under a bed by her father, Carmelo Gonzalez.

Carmelo had been communicating with Maria via cell phone and stated the last thing Maria stated was someone was knocking at the front door.

Medical examiners concluded that the cause of death was strangulation and additional details state sexual assault.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective M. Quintanilla at 713-475-7803 or Detective S. Mata at 713-475-7878.

