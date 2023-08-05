State Rep. Gene Wu joined Hua Xia Chinese School and Attorneys Andy Lai and Fan Chen in a community town hall on Saturday to discuss the upcoming deadline to claim damages and compensation for Hurricane Harvey damage.

The town hall was held at Hua Xia Chinese School at 5925 Sovereign Drive in Houston at 11:00 a.m.

"Hurricane Harvey was devastating for our community," said Rep. Wu. "Unfortunately, even years later, people still have not asserted their right to be compensated for the damage or loss of their property."

"The six-year statute of limitations to file a claim for Hurricane Harvey damage is fast approaching," Wu said. "Yet, too many of our community members are unaware of their rights and the resources available to them, and do not understand that they may still be entitled to the compensation that is owed to them to rebuild their homes."

"Countless families lost everything they had worked their entire lives for and are still picking up the pieces years later," Wu said. "We want to ensure that no one in our community is left behind. I encourage everyone to come and learn about their rights, and then how to enforce those rights."

The town hall featured a presentation by attorneys Andy Lai and Fan Chen, who discussed the legal options available to people who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. The town hall also included a question-and-answer session.

The final deadline to file a claim for Hurricane Harvey damage is August 28.