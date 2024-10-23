It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The statistics are scary. According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

There’s a rise in the number of breast cancer patients, but a decline in the ages they are being diagnosed.

FOX 26 spoke with Claudia Sierra, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at 38-years-old.

Her message to women is that there’s hope.

"After having pretty much everything removed from me, I felt hollow. I was very sad. I was very depressed," said Sierra, who is now 49-years-old.

She looks back at what life was like when she was diagnosed with breast cancer undergoing treatment, including a double mastectomy.

"For a moment you can really go down a dark place, but you don't have to do that. It's all mental. You can pull yourself out of it truly. Surround yourself with the best people, and within that, I found my happiness again."

She met plastic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose who did reconstructive surgery for Sierra. But his purpose is more than that.

"I have done alot of breast implant surgery, reconstruction post mastectomy, breast lifts, breast reductions. So it seemed like starting this foundation and helping patients in need with charitable reconstructive surgery. It seemed like, natural, after the passing of my sister-in-law," said Dr. Rose.

His sister-in-law died from breast cancer.

He and his wife started the Holly Rose Ribbon Foundation. It’s a nonprofit that provides free reconstructive surgery for those who are not able to afford insurance.

