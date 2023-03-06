On Day 1 of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the Houston/Galveston Office of the National Weather Service wants to remind residents about heat safety.

Unfortunately, heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.

The CDC reports over 600 heat-related deaths per year. In fact, 38 children die each year on average from being left in a hot vehicle. So never forget to check your back seat to ensure you don’t leave kids or pets in your vehicle.

Temperatures will be on the increase over the next several months. Outdoor plans will likely be on your priority list so make sure to practice heat safety!

Children, elderly individuals, and those with chronic illnesses are especially vulnerable to heat exposure.

NEVER leave any people or pets alone in a locked car.

Monitor people exercising or playing sports, ensuring frequent breaks.

Bring water to outdoor activities with others to keep everyone hydrated.

Learn the signs of heat-related illnesses on the NWS' website.

HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS:

Learn the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses.

Heat waves have the potential to cover a large area, exposing a high number of people to a hazardous combination of heat and humidity, which can be very taxing on the body. During a heat wave, stay indoors in air conditioning.

We all know how hot it can get in Houston, so it's important to know how to protect yourself and others from the dangers of excessive heat.

In large cities, dark pavement and buildings are very effective at absorbing heat which leads to warmer nights. So even at night, it's important to remember to keep safe from the excess heat.

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Being outside for extended periods of time in the heat can put you at risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. The NWS says you should consider the following when working outdoors:

When outdoors in the heat, wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.

If you will be spending time outdoors, hats are also a good idea to protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays. Also, don’t forget to apply sunscreen liberally.

CAR AND PET SAFETY

On average, the NWS reports that 38 children die each year from being left in a hot vehicle. Children should NEVER be left in a car, no matter the time of year. Vehicular heatstroke has occurred when outside temperatures are below 70 °F - sunlight can cause the inside of a car to heat up VERY quickly.

Over 900 children have died inside hot vehicles since 1998. Some of these tragedies were due to children accessing a parked car without supervision. Always lock parked cars, even if you are not a caregiver.

Heat Safety Strategies

Everyone operates on autopilot once in a while. Caregivers should have a strategy to ensure that no one is ever forgotten in hot cars.

Don’t forget to check your back seat for your pets! Please do not leave your pets locked in a hot vehicle. Animals can die of heatstroke within 15 minutes.

Check your back seat to make sure you don’t leave kids or pets in your vehicle.

HELPING OTHERS

Everyone is at risk from the dangers of extreme heat, but these groups are more vulnerable than most. Ensure that your loved ones and neighbors are safe from the heat and remain Weather-Ready.