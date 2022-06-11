Houston dog owners talk protecting pets in the summer heat

A lot of Houstonians are keeping their dogs indoors during the hottest parts of the day, but for some the only time they can exercise their dogs is during the day.

They talked with FOX 26 about the precautions they're taking to keep their dogs safe from heat related injuries.

"We usually try to wait until sunset, walking them on the grass, but because we had to bring them out early today, we specifically brought them a little further out, so they could play in a pool" Said one pet owner at Congressman Blll Archer Dog Park on HWY 6.

The usually busy dog park was quiet on Saturday afternoon with many dog owners avoiding the nearly 100-degree temperatures. And rightfully so, exercising your dog in high temps isn't without risk, so it's important to keep an extra close eye on them.

"Just like with kids make sure you're watching them, so when she starts to pant too much, she's obviously not interested in playing, we shower we go home" said Katie Brown who was visiting Congressman Bill Archer dog park.

We also ran into Hannah Roetman, she works at a Houston area animal hospital, she brought her dog out for some fun and socialization, but she also knows the warning signs to look out for and when her pup has had enough.

"Heat stroke's a real thing and veterinary hospitals are already pretty booked up. You know your dog best so if they're acting out of the norm, lethargic or showing signs of not wanting to do much get them inside." Roetman said.

She also has this tip for anyone who thinks their dog may be overheating.

"If they are displaying signs of heat stroke do not spray cold water all over your dog; that is a really great way to put them into shock, just get them into A/C and just make sure they're hydrated" she said.

