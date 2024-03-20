A new airline and non-stop flight are coming to Houston later this year.

According to Houston Airports, Avelo Air, which is a Houston-based airline, will be coming to Houston Hobby Airport.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)

The airline will be offering non-stop flights twice a week from Houston to New Haven, Connecticut starting on June 14, according to the airline's website.

Airline officials said New Haven, Connecticut, is a city rich in culture, arts, and music.

According to the airline's website, the one-way fares start at $62.