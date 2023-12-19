Houston police shooting: Authorities release body worn camera video in Seminar Drive shooting

The Houston Police Department has released body-worn camera video following an officer-involved shooting on December 4.

The incident took place at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Seminar Drive.

That's where officials said they located Albert Holmer, who had an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated robbery.

As he stopped a vehicle at an apartment complex on Seminar Drive, officers pulled up behind him to take him into custody.

However, police said Holmer got out of his vehicle and ran through a gate entering an apartment complex.

Officers followed him on foot, giving him verbal commands to stop, but he continued evading and pulled out a gun.

Holmer was commanded by police to drop the gun and Holmer moved near an uninvolved person.

That's when, one officer fired his duty weapon, striking Holmer.

Holmer was later taken into custody and officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital.