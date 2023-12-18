Charges have been filed against Kevin Lyn Mitchell, 30, for a shooting involving a Houston police officer.

On Sunday, December 18, around 2:30 pm, HPD patrol officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Family Dollar at 3302 Liberty Road. Officer Reinhold, in a marked HPD patrol vehicle observed the suspect running away from the scene at 2400 Brewster Street. Officers say he was still carrying merchandise believed to have been stolen from the business.

According to HPD investigators, Mitchell ignored the officer's orders to stop and continued to flee on foot. Officer Reinhold caught up to Mitchell in a vacant lot in the 3200 block of Quitman Street and attempted to detain him. He then punched, bit, hit, and stabbed Officer Reinhold with tree branches. Fearing for his life, Officer Reinhold pulled his duty weapon and Mitchell grabbed it and tried to take it from the officer. Officer Reinhold was able to re-holster his weapon and the suspect started running again. Officer Reinhold caught up with the suspect and they both fell to the ground during another physical altercation. The suspect then tried to take the officer's taser. Fearing for his life, the officer fired his duty weapon once, striking the suspect.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the suspect, later identified as Mitchell, to an area hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also transported the officer for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the altercation. The Harris County District Attorney's Office was consulted and Mitchell was subsequently charged for his role in the incident. As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents inside the Houston city limits, this case will be investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.