Houston shooting: Suspect shot, officer injured following NE Houston officer-involved shooting

An investigation is now underway following an officer-involved shooting in northeast Houston on Sunday afternoon.

According to Houston police, it all started following a robbery in progress call in the 3300 block of Liberty at Family Dollar.

SUGGESTED: 1 dead, 1 injured after house party ends in multiple gunshots heard in Southeast Houston

Officials said an officer responded and while responding the suspect description was given over the radio.

Another officer, who was also responding to the call, spotted a suspect, said to be a Black male in his 30s, matched the description in the 2500 block of Brewster.

Officials said as the officer approached the suspect to conduct his investigation, that's when, the suspect took off running behind a corner block.

The officer pursued the suspect and tried to grab him, and that's when a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, according to police, the suspect attempted to disarm the officer.

As the fight continued, witnesses told police they saw the officer fighting for his life.

That's when, police said, the officer fired his weapon at least one time striking the suspect.

Another officer then arrived, and they began performing life-saving procedures on the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition and in surgery.

The officer, who is in his 20s and is a 2-year veteran of the department, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and could be released on Sunday night.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials stated during a news conference, the robbery call was because the suspect went into the business, stole beer, and assaulted an employee to tried to stop him. The suspect then assaulted the employee.

Police said there currently has been no weapon found as part of their investigation.

Surveillance video is being sought by authorities. If you have any video or you witnessed what happened, contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

After being released from the hospital, the officer will be placed on administrative duty while an internal investigation is completed.