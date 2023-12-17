A deadly shooting ended with one person dead at a house party on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police say a fight escalated at the house party which lead to gunshots being heard in the neighborhood around 1a.m. on 8000 Juliabora Street.

According to police, a woman and a man were shot.

Several people also ran into the street after the shooting, according to Houston Police. Officials say the shooter may have been a minor and got away.

While at the scene, medical personnel pronounced the man dead, and the woman was taken to the hospital with a few injures.

There were a few people at the party detained by the police who had guns, according to officials.

Police say the suspect hasn't been identified yet.

According to officials, the suspect is a Hispanic man, maybe a teen.