1 dead, 1 injured after house party ends in multiple gunshots heard in Southeast Houston

By
Published 
Updated 12:47PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Gunfire erupts at Southeast house party

Residents in a Southeast Houston neighborhood are urged to stay indoors as investigators respond to a fatal shooting at a house party on Juliabora Street near I-45, where a man died and a woman was injured amid reports of a heated altercation and multiple individuals carrying guns

HOUSTON - A deadly shooting ended with one person dead at a house party on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department. 

Police say a fight escalated at the house party which lead to gunshots being heard in the neighborhood around 1a.m. on 8000 Juliabora Street.

According to police, a woman and a man were shot. 

Several people also ran into the street after the shooting, according to Houston Police.  Officials say the shooter may have been a minor and got away. 

While at the scene, medical personnel pronounced the man dead, and the woman was taken to the hospital with a few injures. 

There were a few people at the party detained by the police who had guns, according to officials.   

Police say the suspect hasn't been identified yet. 

According to officials, the suspect is a Hispanic man, maybe a teen.  