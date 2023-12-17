1 dead, 1 injured after house party ends in multiple gunshots heard in Southeast Houston
HOUSTON - A deadly shooting ended with one person dead at a house party on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.
Police say a fight escalated at the house party which lead to gunshots being heard in the neighborhood around 1a.m. on 8000 Juliabora Street.
According to police, a woman and a man were shot.
Several people also ran into the street after the shooting, according to Houston Police. Officials say the shooter may have been a minor and got away.
While at the scene, medical personnel pronounced the man dead, and the woman was taken to the hospital with a few injures.
There were a few people at the party detained by the police who had guns, according to officials.
Police say the suspect hasn't been identified yet.
According to officials, the suspect is a Hispanic man, maybe a teen.