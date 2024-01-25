The previous man who had people talking online after being arrested for stealing oxtails is back at it again it seems.

Rosenberg police arrested two men who were allegedly stealing 18 packs of meat from various grocery stores, but one of the men was already familiar with the crime.

Robert Stevenson, 31, was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor) on Thursday after officers stopped a reported stolen car with Stevenson as the passenger.

When Rosenberg police looked inside the vehicle, they found numerous meat products stolen from Katy and Houston grocery stores, including beef steaks, brisket, and pork chitterlings. The packages were reported to be worth more than $500.

Stevenson was previously arrested in November 2023 after he and another man were found in possession of multiple packages of oxtails from Food Town.

He was out on a $2,500 bond for theft and has a scheduled court appearance on Feb. 13.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was 32-year-old Cornilius Davis who was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, according to authorities.

Both men have pending additional theft charges, officials say.