Texas weather: Governor Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for numerous Houston-area counties

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Tuesday for numerous Texas counties following the severe storms and flooding that began starting last week.

In all, 29 Texas counties are part of the disaster declaration, including Chambers, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker Counties.

View of a home destroyed in Trinity County from SkyFOX

"The State of Texas continues to provide support and assist communities who have been impacted by recent severe weather and flooding," said Governor Abbott in a press release. "This disaster declaration will swiftly provide Texans with all readily available resources needed to recover following storms and flood activity. As several counties in East Texas continue to face ongoing weather threats, Texans in at-risk areas should remain aware of their flood risk and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones. I thank the countless emergency response personnel and first responders who are working around-the-clock to protect their fellow Texans."

According to the National Weather Service, moderate-to-major river flooding is expected across the eastern half of the state beginning on Tuesday and continuing over the next couple of weeks. Additionally, severe weather and excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding is expected across Texas through the weekend. Risks also include flooding, large hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes.

At the Governor’s direction, state agencies continue to support requests for state assistance. The following resources remain engaged and available to support local severe weather and flooding response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search & Rescue Teams; Swiftwater Boat Squads

Texas National Guard: UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capability; Ground Transportation Platoons with High Profile Vehicles

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency response personnel to support requests for state assistance from local officials

Additionally, the following state emergency response resources remain on standby to support local response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and saw crews

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages and Severe Weather Support Packages including paramedics and ambulances

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with road closures; motor graders to support emergency response operations

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers to assist with road closures and traffic control; Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Park Law Enforcement and Game Wardens to provide law enforcement support; boat squads

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Texas Animal Health Commission: Personnel to provide livestock support

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Personnel to coordinate with utility providers across the threat area

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Education Agency: Monitoring school district needs across the state

Texas Department of Information Resources: Monitoring technology infrastructure

Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (Texas VOAD): Coordinating of volunteer organizations across the state

Local and state officials are currently assessing damage across the affected regions. As storm and flooding impacts continue across the state and severe weather remains in the forecast, officials will keep identifying damages and immediate resource needs. Officials will also make determinations about the state’s eligibility for various forms of federal disaster assistance for impacted residents. Additional counties may be added to the declaration at a later date.