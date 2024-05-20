In the wake of the recent severe storm that struck Houston last Thursday, the City's Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) is initiating crucial steps to address the substantial debris left behind.

As the first pass of storm debris collection begins, residents are urged to follow clear instructions to ensure the safe and efficient removal of debris from their properties.

Placement at Curbside: Residents must place all storm debris designated for collection at the curbside. This includes materials such as fallen branches, damaged furniture, and other storm-related waste.

Maintain Distance: To facilitate collection and ensure safety, debris should be positioned at least five feet away from any obstructions or overhead obstacles, such as utility poles or trees.

Categorization: Proper categorization of debris is essential for efficient removal. Residents are reminded to separate debris into the following six distinct categories:

Garbage: Household waste and non-recyclable materials.

Vegetative: Fallen branches, tree limbs, and yard waste.

Construction and Demolition: Debris from damaged structures, including lumber, roofing materials, and rubble.

Appliances: Large household appliances damaged during the storm, such as refrigerators or washing machines.

Electronics: Storm-damaged electronic devices, including televisions, computers, and other gadgets.

Household Hazardous Waste: Chemicals, paints, and other hazardous materials should be separated for safe disposal.

Reporting Debris Removal Needs: Residents in impacted areas are encouraged to report their debris removal needs promptly. This can be done through the following channels:

Contacting the 3-1-1 Call Center.

Visiting the official SWMD website at Houstonsolidwaste.org.

Downloading the HTX Collects mobile application for convenient reporting.

As Houston embarks on this critical phase of recovery and cleanup, the cooperation of residents is vital. By adhering to these instructions and actively participating in the debris removal process, the community can contribute to a swift and effective restoration of affected neighborhoods. Together, we can work towards restoring normalcy and resilience in the aftermath of the Derecho Storm.