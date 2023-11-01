How much meat do two men need?

Harris County Constable Mark Herman says two men are in custody after an alleged meat heist on Wednesday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy of Harris County Constable Mark Herman via Twitter

Sergeant Amaya conducted a traffic stop in the 29300 block of Northwest Freeway where they found two men in possession of multiple fresh meat packages stolen from different stores, according to officials.

Based on pictures from Constable Herman on Twitter, the men had multiple packages of oxtails from Food Town.