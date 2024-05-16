The company that owns the barge that hit the Pelican Island Bridge near Galveston on Wednesday morning says the barge broke loose from its tow before drifting into the causeway.

The collision occurred around 10 a.m. Wednesday, stopping traffic on the bridge that connects Pelican Island to Galveston for hours. No injuries were reported, and the bridge is now partially open to those leaving the island.

A look Thursday morning at the barge that hit the Pelican Island Bridge the day before.

In a statement sent to FOX 26 on Thursday morning, Richard Freed, the VP for the Marine Division at Martin Midstream Partners L.P., says the barge is owned and operated by Martin Operating Partnership L.P. – a wholly owned subsidiary of MMP L.P.

"At the time of the incident, the vessel transporting the barge was under the control of a captain with more than 20 years of maritime experience," Freed’s statement reads.

Galveston County said some vacuum gas oil from the barge leaked out on Wednesday. County officials said the barge had a 30,000-gallon capacity, but it wasn’t clear Wednesday how much product was actually onboard or had leaked out. A containment boom was deployed around the collision.

"While initially a limited amount of product emanated from the barge into the water, at this time there is no product leaking from the barge," Freed said in the statement Thursday.

Freed says the company has personnel on site assessing the damage.

"The company has already engaged a salvage company to assist with the removal of the barge from the bridge area. The company promptly notified all required governmental authorities," the statement reads.

County officials say no injuries were reported, but Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said two crew members did go overboard and were recovered from the water.

The bridge, the only roadway into and out of Pelican Island, was shut down for hours Wednesday while crews assessed the safety of the bridge.

Vehicles were later able to leave the island but not drive back into Pelican Island. Officials said Wednesday night that residents could walk across the bridge.

Read the full statement from Richard Freed, VP Marine Division, Martin Midstream Partners L.P., below:

