A Houston man will spend 60 years behind bars after pleading guilty to killing two men from Louisiana in rush hour traffic on Interstate 10. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the decision while emphasizing community safety.

Jonathan Aleman, 32, admitted to double murder on August 8, 2019. (Courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

"There is no place in our community for this kind of extreme gun violence," Ogg said. "People can't settle their disputes with a gun, and they certainly can't start shooting on a freeway crowded with innocent commuters and kids."

Jonathan Aleman, 32, admitted to gunning Bradley Barker, 25, and Binel Gasery Jr., 33, down in traffic on August 8, 2019.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities say Aleman intentionally struck a Nissan Sentra carrying both victims on the East Freeway near Federal. Once the cars stopped in the middle lanes, Aleman got out of his car and shot into the victims' car. As they attempted to escape by reversing on the freeway, he continued to fire at them, killing both men. A bystander in traffic fired back at him, forcing him to retreat to his car and leave the area.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Bradley Barker (Courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

Assistant District Attorney Karen Barney, who heads the DA's Homicide Division, emphasized the terror experienced by people on the East Freeway during the shooting.

"People on the East Freeway that day thought this was some type of mass shooting, and everyone was terrified," said Barney. "Thank goodness for the good Samaritan who forced the gunman back into his car and off the highway."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Witnesses say Aleman used an assault rifle like an AK-47. It was Aleman's claim, however, that his gun was a modified Glock pistol. Later, he claimed the murder weapon had been destroyed.

Aleman says the confrontation came about after a 'drug deal gone wrong' between the victims and a friend of his.

SUGGESTED: Woman killed in driveway by estranged husband, who then shot himself: HCSO

Houston Police Department investigators used cellphone data and surveillance footage to identify and capture Aleman. Initial investigations led to the arrest of another person in connection with the double murder, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

He faced the possibility of a life sentence without parole if he were convicted of capital murder. The defendant instead pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to a minimum of 60 years in prison. Under this plea agreement, he cannot appeal the conviction or the sentence. He must serve at least half the prison term before parole eligibility.