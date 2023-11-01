A woman was shot to death by her estranged husband, who was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responded to a call in the 3100 block of Upland Spring Trace around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday and found a 35-year-old woman dead in the driveway. Authorities say another woman, 25, was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The sheriff’s office says the 35-year-old woman had just gotten home from work when her estranged husband confronted her and shot her. Investigators say he then forced entry into the house and assaulted the other woman.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly shooting on Upland Spring Trace.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man fled but was found about a mile and half away, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Three children were also said to have been home at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.