Houston traffic: Here are the high water locations on Houston-area roadways

Severe thunderstorms have brought heavy rain to southeast Texas beginning midday Monday.

FORECAST: Hail, severe storms expected in Houston Monday; when to expect it?

Some high water locations were reported around the Houston area.

Houston TranStar is reporting the following high water locations:

GOOD INFO: What to do if your car takes in water

The Houston Fire Department is sharing the following tips to drivers to be prepared and avoid high water on road ways:

If the water is moving rapidly, your car, truck, or SUV can be swept off a roadway or a bridge.

If the vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and move to higher ground.

Rapidly rising water may engulf a vehicle and be swept away by as little as 24 inches of water.

HFD also reminds everyone to have an emergency supply kit ready that includes food, batteries, medication and personal items.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS IN YOUR AREA

For help and information on preparing for disasters, visit HoustonOEM.org.

Residents can report road debris such and downed trees to 311, which will remain fully functional to ensure continuity of service throughout the storm.