Houston man charged in two murders sentenced to life in prison

The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced 30-year-old Gerald Dewayne Washington was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison this week.

Officials say Washington was convicted of murder on Monday in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Crystal Turner in 2017. While out on bond in that case in 2020, Washington was also charged with the murder of 29-year-old Reginald "Duke" Larry.

A Houston man who fatally shot a woman in 2017 and then charged with a second murder in 2020 was sentenced late Tuesday to life in prison.

PoIice said Washington shot Turner in 2017, and he was charged in 2020.

According to authorities, Washington got into Turner's car with her and her friends to go to an after-hours club on Oct. 22, 2017.

Authorities say Washington opened fire almost immediately, injuring her friends and killing Turner. Both of Turner's friends testified against Washington that their injuries still affect them.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Oggs said, "This defendant was involved in two separate fatal shootings, including one where he grievously injured two women out on a ‘girls’ night’ with their friend, In the second shooting, he opened fire at a gas station in broad daylight and could have killed even more people. The consequences for that kind of rampant gun violence has to be a life sentence".

Washington was released on bond while awaiting trial in Turner's death, and authorities say he then shot and killed the second victim, Larry, on Feb. 9, 2020.

Around 4 p.m., Washington purchased a few items at the Scott Street convenience store in south Houston, according to police.

Later that night, officials said he can be seen waiting for someone in his car in the parking lot. On surveillance video, Washington was seen opening the store door for Larry but did not enter.

Authorities say based on surveillance video, it appears they are strangers.

Washington shot Larry in the head after returning to the gas station, according to authorities. Several days later, Larry died of his injuries.

Sarah Dimas, an Assistant District Attorney who prosecuted the case, said, "This defendant already faced a life sentence for murder when he committed his second murder. If the possibility of getting a life sentence didn’t deter him at all, nothing will—he would have continued to commit violent crimes."