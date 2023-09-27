A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in a northeast Harris County neighborhood.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 11700 block of Greenglen Drive.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a shooting on Greenglen Drive.

Deputies say the 19-year-old was found lying in the street with several gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators were looking for surveillance video and speaking with witnesses to gather a description of a suspect or the vehicle the suspect may have fled in.