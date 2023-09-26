A 17-year-old female was shot in the 22800 block of Pebworth Place in Spring, Texas Tuesday afternoon.

Constable deputies with Precinct 4 responded to the scene and found the female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene. He is described as a black male wearing jeans and a white shirt.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the shooting.