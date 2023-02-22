The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins next week, but there are several events to get you excited in the week leading up.

This week, you can stop by the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, attend a free event at City Hall on Go Texan Day, or head to the Downtown Rodeo Parade.

This year, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs from Feb. 28 to March 19.

YOUR GUIDE TO THE RODEO

• What tickets to buy, where to get them

• Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2023 concert lineup

Trail Rides

Happening now

Ten trail rides and thousands of trail riders are currently making their way to Houston. Horses and wagons will meet up at Memorial Park on Friday, Feb. 24 before participating in the Downtown Rodeo Parade on Saturday.

Click here to learn more about each trail ride and their route.

World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest

Thursday, Feb. 23 to Saturday, Feb. 25

NRG Park

More than 250 teams will compete in the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. Most of the team tents are invitation-only, but visitors can enjoy several public venues including The Garden, Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuckwagon.

The Garden will feature some of the best up-and-coming established artists in Texas country.

The Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon will also feature live and DJ music, and also has an outside patio for visitors to enjoy. Inside the Saloon is the Chuckwagon, where visitors can pick up their complimentary sliced brisket plate with chips and beans.

The carnival will also be open for rides and games.

Click here for more information on tickets, parking and the entertainment schedule.

Go Texan Day

Friday, Feb. 24

Grab your boots and your cowboy hat! Go Texan Day is an annual celebration of Western heritage in Houston that encourages everyone to wear their best Western gear.

Click here to learn more.

MORE: Rodeo fashion ideas that won’t break the bank

Rodeo Roundup

Friday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m.

Hermann Square at Houston City Hall

Everyone is invited to Hermann Square at Houston City Hall for the Rodeo Roundup. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will kick off the event with his Go Texan Day proclamation.

Attendees can enjoy free chopped barbecue sandwiches provided by the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Committee, live music, and take pictures on top of a Longhorn steer.

Volunteers with the Rodeo will also be there representing more than 100 committees, so you can learn more about this annual tradition.

Click here for more information.

Rodeo Run

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9:10 a.m.

Begins near Walker and Bagby and ends on Allen Parkway

Before the parade, runners will hit the streets. There will be a 10K wheelchair race and various other 5K and 10K races. There's even a "sleep-in" option to skip the run and get an official t-shirt. Proceeds from the event benefit the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Participants and supporters can head to Eleanor Tinsley Park after the race for a celebration with food, entertainment and more from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Click here to learn how to register.

Downtown Rodeo Parade

FILE. Howdy, the official mascot of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, is seen during the 90th Downtown Rodeo Parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 26, 2022. (Photo by Lao Chengyue/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

Downtown Houston

Downtown Houston will turn into a celebration of Western heritage in anticipation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Floats and marching bands will be mixed in with the thousands of men and women riding horseback through the streets. You can see some of the various trail rides that have traveled into the city.

According to the Rodeo website, the best place to view the parade is on Louisiana Street from Bell to Lamar, and from Louisiana to Smith Street.

The parade is said to begin at Bagby and Walker Street. The route will then turn on Travis Street to head towards Bell Street. From Bell Street, the parade will go to Louisiana Street, before turning on to Lamar Street. The route will finally end at Lamar and Bagby Street

Click here for more information on parking and road closures.