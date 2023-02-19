article

Are you ready to Rodeo?! Head to the Rodeo Parade in downtown Houston to show off just how excited you are for the Rodeo season to officially start.

On Saturday, Feb 25, downtown Houston will turn into a celebration of Western heritage in anticipation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Floats will be mixed in with the thousands of men and women riding horseback through the streets along with marching bands.

You can also see some of the various Trail Rides that have traveled into the city just for RodeoHouston.

Arrive early to secure a good spot for the best view of the parade route. According to the Rodeo website, the best place to view the parade is on Louisiana Street from Bell to Lamar, and from Louisiana to Smith Street.

RODEO PARADE ROUTE

The parade is said to begin at Bagby and Walker Street. The route will then turn on Travis Street to head towards Bell Street. From Bell Street, the parade will go to Louisiana Street, before turning on to Lamar Street. The route will finally end at Lamar and Bagby Street.

Map Courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Bagby Street and Walker Street, from Sabine Street to Bagby will be off-limits for viewing the parade route.

The ConocoPhillips Rodeo Run will also be happening the same morning of the parade. It will run the entire parade route and can be seen on Allen Parkway from I-45 to Shepard and Kirby.

STREET CLOSURES

Streets in Downtown Houston will start closing as early as 3 a.m. on the morning of the parade and the Rodeo Run. The streets will open after the events finish in the afternoon around 2 p.m

However, some streets will start to close as early as Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Click here to view the full street closures for the parade.

PARKING

Expect the street to be packed with people wanting to view the parade. In anticipation, be sure you have your parking planned out. Street parking will be available around the area of the parade, but parking will be available:

Alley Theater Garage

Lyric Center

1100 Smith Garage

Theater District Parking

Walker and Main Parking Garage

For more information on parking click here.

Get more information on the Downtown Rodeo Parade here.