The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is months away, but that hasn't stopped organizers from teasing us with what to expect!

A genre calendar was released Monday featuring the entertainer lineup and when fans can expect tickets to go on sale.

As of this writing, only a handful of artist names were featured in the calendar starting with Conroe's own Parker McCollum, singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle, and electronic duo The Chainsmokers.

2023's Star Entertainer announcement will come Thursday, January 5. That very month, tickets will go on sale Thursday, January 12 in two waves at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.. Wave 1 will include performances from February 28 - March 9 at 10 a.m. While Wave 2 will be March 10-19 at 2 p.m.