Prepare for upcoming road closures affecting both eastbound and westbound lanes at the intersection of SH 99 Lanier Parkway.

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the closure of US 90A's eastbound and westbound frontage roads for the installation of reinforced concrete boxes. These closures are scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. on Friday until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

During this period, motorists traveling westbound on US 90A will be redirected northbound onto the SH 99 frontage road, where they will proceed to FM 1464. From there, traffic will be directed southbound on the SH 99 southbound frontage road, ultimately returning to US 90 West.

Similarly, drivers heading eastbound on US 90A will need to take an alternate route. Eastbound traffic will be diverted southbound onto the SH 99 southbound frontage road, leading to Sandhill Drive. From Sandhill Drive, motorists will travel eastward to access the SH 99 southbound frontage road, eventually reconnecting with US 90 East.

For up-to-date information on road closures, please refer to Houston TranStar. Additionally, for any inquiries or further details, you can contact Kristina Hadley at (713) 802-5076.