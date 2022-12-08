Throw on your cowboy boots and grab your hats, Houston Rodeo concert tickets are now on sale!

Tickets will go on sale for recent artists the organization has announced will perform as part of the 2023 lineup.

It was recently announced Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers, and Cody Jinks will join Parker McCollum as performers for the 2023 Rodeo. Lauren Daigle will perform on March 2, The Chainsmokers on March 10, and Cody Jinks on March 13.

Parker McCollum was announced as the opening-day performer back in August and tickets have already been on sale for his performance date. You can find tickets for Parker McCollum here.

Jason Kane, Director of Entertainment and Concert Production, says the waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m. and individual tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m.

"We spend hours trying to make sure that the real rodeo fans, that is the folks that really want to buy tickets, for them and their families are able to get their tickets with the least amount of friction possible," Kane said

Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee. You can get more information on purchasing concert tickets here.

The full 2023 lineup will be announced Jan. 5, 2023 and tickets for those remaining performances will go on sale Jan. 12, 2023, Kane added.

For more information on ticket prices or to purchase concert tickets to the 2023 Houston Rodeo, click here.