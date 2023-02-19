Remember, cowboy boots or a cowboy hat are a few key parts to help you feel Western on Go Texan Day!

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) are quickly approaching, and the city is gearing up with excitement. The RodeoHouston is encouraging Houston residents to celebrate Go Texan Day on Friday by dressing up to show off its Western pride.

RODEO ROUNDUP: HOUSTON RODEO: Rodeo Roundup kicking off on Friday

The day is the unofficial kickoff to the HLSR and helps raise awareness of the upcoming Rodeo season. You can add to the celebration by heading down to Rodeo Roundup at Houston City Hall for games, music, food, and more!

Organizations can even participate in the 2023 Go Texan Day Video Contest which is open to organizations who want to show off how they're embracing the Western heritage for the Rodeo season.

Houstonians everywhere can put on their favorite Western attire such as blue jeans, cowboy boots, and cowboy hats for the celebration and enter the competition in order to be crowned winners!

If you and your organization win, you receive official Rodeo trophies, free grounds passes and concert tickets, and a ride in the Grand Entry before one of the concerts, according to the Rodeo Houston website.

HOUSTON RODEO: Here's how to get tickets, passes for Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2023

How to enter the 2023 Go Texan Day Video Contest

All you have to do to enter is submit a video of 60 seconds or less highlighting your Go Texan Day event. It can be footage of the event, a montage, or a simple slideshow with photos.

Your Go Texan Day event can be simple like dressing up in your best Western gear or having Western-themed decorations up. You can even do something creative such as having a celebration with barbecue and a cook-off or make a video doing some good ol' country dancing. It's all up to you!

YUMMY BAR-B-QUE: Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo: Bar-B-Que Cookoff to begin on February 23

Upload the video to Instagram or YouTube and make sure it's public, so it can be viewed by judges. Then submit the link to the Go Texan day submission page.

There are four categories you can submit your video to. They are:

Schools (K-12 and Higher Education)

Small Business (Less than 50 employees)

Large Business (Over 50 employees)

Government and Non-Profit

There's only one entry allowed per organization.

The judges will select the top two videos from each category which will be eligible for public judging.

For more information on Go Texan Day, click here.