Floats, marchers take to Downtown Houston for H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade has returned to Downtown Houston.

Despite a rainy holiday forecast, the streets were lined with festive floats and marchers for the parade that began at 9 a.m.

About 15 minutes into the parade, attendees pulled out umbrellas when a shower moved through the area, but the show went on. On Wednesday, the mayor said the parade would continue as scheduled in light rain as long as conditions remained safe.

This year’s parade was a big return after two years of cancelations. Last year, it was canceled as storms and rain moved into the area. The parade was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country. This year it traversed more than 20 city blocks from Lamar St. and circled through to Walker St., concluding at Dallas St.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, who announced his move to Houston last year, served as Grand Marshal. Jackson was to be joined by several notable participants including Dr. Peter Hotez, an honored guest at the parade.

The event also included a performance by local rapper Bun B, who made history at the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with his H-Town Takeover. Theatre Under the Stars’ Mary Poppins also performed along with the iconic Apache Belles who are celebrating their 75th anniversary and 26 years of participating in the parade.