Expand / Collapse search

Floats, marchers take to Downtown Houston for H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

By
Published 
Updated 10:13AM
Holidays
FOX 26 Houston

H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in Houston

Despite some rain, the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade returned to Downtown Houston after two years of cancelations.

HOUSTON - The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade has returned to Downtown Houston.

Despite a rainy holiday forecast, the streets were lined with festive floats and marchers for the parade that began at 9 a.m.

About 15 minutes into the parade, attendees pulled out umbrellas when a shower moved through the area, but the show went on. On Wednesday, the mayor said the parade would continue as scheduled in light rain as long as conditions remained safe.

MORE: Officials monitoring possible severe weather for Thanksgiving parade 

This year’s parade was a big return after two years of cancelations. Last year, it was canceled as storms and rain moved into the area. The parade was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daisies and Pancakes at H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in Houston

FOX 26's Chelsea Edwards catches up with Brandi of Daisies and Pancakes while preparations are underway for the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in Downtown Houston.

The parade is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country. This year it traversed more than 20 city blocks from Lamar St. and circled through to Walker St., concluding at Dallas St.

Record-holding largest published book at H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in Houston

"I am Texas" just broke the Guinness World Record for the largest published book in the world. The stories, poetry and artwork are by kids all across Texas.

MORE: Things to do this weekend in Houston: The Nutcracker, holiday lights & more

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, who announced his move to Houston last year, served as Grand Marshal. Jackson was to be joined by several notable participants including Dr. Peter Hotez, an honored guest at the parade.

Mary Poppins at H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

Theatre Under the Stars’ Mary Poppins is performing at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in Downtown Houston.

The event also included a performance by local rapper Bun B, who made history at the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with his H-Town Takeover. Theatre Under the Stars’ Mary Poppins also performed along with the iconic Apache Belles who are celebrating their 75th anniversary and 26 years of participating in the parade.