Thanksgiving is ushering in several holiday traditions in Houston. This weekend you can head to a theater for a Christmas performance, see some holiday lights or shop for local gifts.

Here's a look at just some of the things to do this weekend in Houston.

Houston Ballet’s The Nutcracker

A holiday tradition returns to the stage. The Houston Ballet’s production of Stanton Welch’s The Nutcracker begins Friday with performances throughout the month of December.

When: Nov. 25 through Dec. 27

Where: The Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Disney's Fantasia

The Houston Symphony performs a classic that can be enjoyed by the whole family this Thanksgiving weekend. As animation fills a giant screen, the symphony will provide the soundtrack, performing songs like The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite and more.

When: Nov. 25 - 27

Where: Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $29

George Ranch Historical Park Fall Festival

Bring the whole family out for this "cowboy style" fall festival. Enjoy s'mores cooked over a campfire, spiced hot apple cider served from an 1860s cast iron store and crafts. If you haven’t taken a pumpkin patch photo, this is your last chance to strike a pose at the Pumpkin Roundup. They will also have their regular tours.

When: Nov. 25 & 26

Where: George Ranch Historical Park

Cost: General admission required; $15 for adults and children ages 13-64; $10 for children 4-12; $12 for seniors 65+

A Christmas Carol

Step back in time and get into the holiday spirit at this production of A Christmas Carol. This telling of Scrooge’s classic story includes magical elements by illusionist Jim Steinmeyer and holiday carols.

When: Nov. 18 through Dec. 30

Where: Hubbard Theatre, 615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Prices vary by day.

Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is wrapping up its 48th year. You still have one more weekend to immerse yourself in this magical kingdom. There is a packed entertainment schedule, treats to feast on, and hundreds of shops.

This three-day weekend, the kingdom will be transformed for "Celtic Christmas" with holiday sights and sounds. Kids can visit Father Christmas throughout the weekend.

When: Nov. 25 - 27

Where: 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission, TX 77363

Cost: Ticket prices depend on the day

Bolivar Christmas Market and Festival

Head to the coast for the 3rd Annual Bolivar Christmas Market. You can get a jump on gift shopping while browsing vendors’ booths selling clothing, jewelry, arts and crafts, furniture, Christmas decor and more.

When: Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The Pavilion At Festival Park, 1609 State Hwy 87, Crystal Beach, TX, 77650

Cost: Free admission

Cistern Illuminated

If you’ve never taken a tour of the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern, and even if you have, you’re in for a unique experience starting this weekend. Cistern Illuminated was designed by local artist and engineer Kelly O’Brien of Fenris and features undulating lights to amplify the reservoir’s columns. Take a tour and learn about the history of Houston’s water system.

When: Nov. 25 to Jan. 8; Wednesday through Sunday

Where: The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007

Cost: Guided tours $10 per person

Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden

Courtesy: Lightscape

Explore the Houston Botanic Garden at night along a path illuminated by immersive light installations. Walk through the light tunnel featuring 100,000 lights or among a field of electric bluebonnets. Get your timed-entry ticket ahead of time, as they are limited each evening.

When: Nov. 18 to Jan. 1

Where: Houston Botanic Garden, 1 Botanic Lane, Houston, TX 77017

Cost: Tickets start at $26 for non-member adults; tickets for non-member children ages 3-15 start at $16

Click here for more information.