Houston's 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is highly anticipated, so we've got you covered with everything you'll need to know to prepare for it.

The parade is Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. when businesses in the downtown Houston area will come alive with colorful, high-flying balloons, elaborate floats, and marching bands.

It's one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country, with several hundred thousand Houstonians lining the streets of downtown to cheer on participants. This year will be increasingly special, as music mogul and recently moved Houston resident, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will serve as Grand Marshal.

Jackson will be joined by several notable participants including Dr. Peter Hotez, who will be an honored guest at the parade.

Additionally, last year's parade was canceled due to the weather, and in 2020 for the first time ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it will certainly be a sight to behold.

The event will include a performance by local rapper Bun B, who made history at the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with his H-Town Takeover. Theatre Under the Stars’ Mary Poppins will also perform along with the iconic Apache Belles who are celebrating their 75th anniversary and 26 years of participating in the parade.

The parade will traverse more than 20 city blocks from Lamar St. and circle through to Walker St. and conclude at Dallas St. Volunteers are still needed, but the last mandatory training session will be held Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online, which can be found for purchase by clicking here. You can also learn more about the Thanksgiving Day parade by visiting the City of Houston's website.