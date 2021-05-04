50 Cent is now a Houstonian, according to his Instagram.

The popular rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, took to social media Tuesday to announce he has left the Big Apple and settled into Space City.

"I love NY, but I live in Houston now [sic] I’ll explain later," Jackson said.

It’s unclear how or why he made the move, but local rappers and hip-hop stars like Paul Wall could not be happier.

"I got a slab ready and waiting for you," he said in a comment on the post.