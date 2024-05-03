Houston flooding: Water rescues in the Cleveland, Huffman area

Rescue trucks and boats were a common sight in the Cleveland-Huffman-Splendora area Friday.

You could see the relief on the faces of adults and children who were rescued from areas taking in more and more water.

We spoke to one young woman as she got off the boat to higher ground.

She told us her home and her neighbors had taken on water.

Volunteer firefighters and deputies were constantly taking people out of flooded areas for higher ground.

Guadalupe Valdez was at home with her five small children when she knew they had to go.

"At around 1, I started noticing the water rising up my truck started getting water inside and that's when I started to worry," she said. "When I was walking to the truck the water level was almost to my hip to my waist."

Like many others, as she left Guadalupe saw possessions slowly disappear in the flood waters.

"My parents live down the road from me their house is completely flooded," she said, "you can only see the rooftop of my father's truck that's how bad it is."

Many folks have a long road of cleanup ahead.

But for some like Guadalupe, this is a time to reflect on what matters most.

"It's a bittersweet kind of feeling," she said. "I lost my vehicle and certain things I worked for, my husband worked for. It's a painful feeling but at the same time I'm glad I was able to get out with my kids safe."