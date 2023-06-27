article

Authorities are piecing together a frightening situation in Tomball after an elderly woman told officers she was held hostage by her boyfriend in his home.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 21000 block of Glenwillow Dr. in north Harris County where an unidentified woman, 62, ran to her neighbor's house. That's where officers said she told the neighbor her boyfriend, Thomas Abercrombie III, 42, kept her and wouldn't let her leave.

The woman had cuts on her legs, above her eye as well as some bruising. When investigators tried making contact with Abercrombie, he was "screaming and yelling" at them and began breaking windows with something that looked like an axe.

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

From there, HCSO called mental health specialists and SWAT team, who were able to get him out by deploying tear gas. However, the house was so big, deputies said he went to the other end of the home.

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

Deputies described the home as worth $1 million, but inside it, there were "hoarder-like" conditions with trash surrounding the home. Abercrombie was later found hiding inside the attic, where they were able to arrest him after a brief altercation.

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

It's unclear if Abercrombie was having a mental health episode but was checked before being processed in the Harris County Jail.

The 42-year-old is currently facing several charges including aggravated assault against a family member and violating a protective order. He's also charged with unlawful restraint.

Also on the property were four African-spurred tortoises and three mastiffs, which prompted HCSO to call the Houston SPCA to assist. We're told the turtles weighed between 40 and 130 pounds and were burrowed in various parts of the backyard, which was also filled with garbage, overgrown bushes, and debris.

Animal cruelty investigators were able to find the dog, who we're told were living in deplorable conditions, including one in heat distress. All the animals were taken by Houston SPCA, where they were immediately given individual treatment.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.