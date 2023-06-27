New details are emerging after a woman escaped a home she had been in with her boyfriend last Thursday in North Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the 62-year-old woman ran to her neighbor’s has and said her boyfriend of 2 years wouldn’t let her leave. In addition, the woman had cuts above her eye and legs, along with bruises.

"He was walking around the house with an ax and beating her in the face," said Stacey Poindexter, the woman’s best friend.

According to Poindexter, she has been friends with the 62-year-old victim for more than 50 years.

Roughly 2 years ago, she said Thomas Abercrombie III, 42, moved into the woman’s home with her off Glenwillow Dr. in Tomball. The 2 had met at a bar and started dating.

Stacey says she quickly started noticing signs of abuse in the relationship.

"She hadn’t left the house but 3 times in a year-in-a-half because she’s that afraid of him," said Poindexter.

Poindexter says she became alarmed and called authorities after she noticed bruises on her friend.

"Her face was covered in black and blue," said Poindexter. "Her glasses were broken into her face."

Poindexter claims she filed at least 8 wellness checks on her friend over the last year or so with HCSO. A spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office says they responded to all the calls. Then, the situation escalated within the last week.

"He pulled the gun out and shot, he said ‘I’m going to kill you,’" Poindexter says her friend told her. "Then, 4 more days she was captive. No food, water, nothing."

The 62-year-old escaped the home and ran to a neighbor’s home while Abercrombie was sleeping. Authorities arrived and took the woman in for treatment. A standoff lasted roughly 12 hours between police and Abercrombie.

Abercrombie was located hiding in the attic before he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a family member with an enhancement of violation of a protective order.

In addition, investigators with Houston SPCA found and rescued 4 tortoises and 3 dogs from what they describe as deplorable conditions inside the house.

Poindexter, meanwhile, says she’s thankful her best friend is alive and is hopeful justice will be served.

"[I hope] he stays in jail," she said. "Leave us alone."