The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Ronnie Davontay Scott, 29, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, after gunning down a 24-year-old Donnie Glover during a premeditated scheme to steal his car and valuables on February 23, 2021.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said, "Our job is to take killers and dangerous people off the streets, and we are getting it done, case by case. The victim in this case had his whole life ahead of him and did absolutely nothing wrong and still lost his life because a man with a gun decided to use violence to take something that didn’t belong to him".

Scott could have been sentenced to life without parole in prison if he had been charged with capital murder, but he pleaded guilty to murder and will be eligible for parole after 30 years.

Officials said he cannot appeal the conviction or the sentence, according to the terms of the agreement.

Glover had recently graduated from college and moved to Houston from Georgia in October 2020. Text messages show that he was trying to begin a romantic relationship with a 21-year-old woman.

However, the woman was working with Scott to lure the victim to a secluded area behind an apartment complex to rob him of his money and take his new orange Dodge Charger.

Just before he was killed, Glover called 911 to report that he was being followed by people trying to steal his vehicle outside an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Linkwood Drive. Investigators said later that the 911 dispatcher heard gunshots and when Houston Police Department officers arrived, they found Glover’s body towards the back of the complex.

Witness statements and the text messages on the victim’s phone led detectives to the woman, whose case is still pending, and Scott.

Assistant District Attorney Maroun Koutani and ADA Megan Long, who are both assigned to the DA’s Homicide Unit, prosecuted the case.

Koutani said, "Donnie Glover was completely innocent and had been talking to the ‘bait girl’ for months before this happened. What’s most offensive about the defendant’s behavior is the fact that they were joy riding all over our city in Mr. Glover’s car the day after his death, with no regard for the life they took, or the unbelievable heartbreak suffered by his family."