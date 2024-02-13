Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in north Houston.

Officers initially responded to a report of a crash in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around 8:43 p.m. Monday but found a man stabbed instead.

According to police, the man had multiple stab wounds and still had a knife in his neck. He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the stabbing. They were speaking with witnesses at the scene.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly stabbing on Rushcreek.

Police say they detained a possible suspect, but they are still gathering more information.

According to police, the suspect left the scene in a gray SUV.