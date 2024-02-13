A man who was sleeping in his truck shot and killed a suspected car burglar after waking up to find him in his vehicle, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 300 block of Parramatta Lane.

The man told authorities that he was sleeping in his truck after an argument with his girlfriend.

At some point, he woke up, found another man in his truck and shot him, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly shooting on Parramatta Lane.

The man who fired the shots then ran to his brother’s apartment and called 911. He remained at the scene for deputies to arrive and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says the man who was shot to death appears to have burglarized other vehicles, and at least three other cars near the truck had signs of being broken into.

Once the investigation is complete, the sheriff’s office says the case will likely be presented to a grand jury to determine if any charges should be filed.