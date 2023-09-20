Houston crime: 3 suspects sought during crazy jewelry store robbery on Greens Road

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating three men who authorities said was involved in a robbery by force.

The incident took place inside a mall located at 200 Greens Road on September 5.

Authorities said two unknown males walked into a jewelry store, inquired about some jewelry, then walked out of the store.

A short while later, authorities said at least one of the suspects that was previously in the store, along with two additional male suspects, ran into the store, jumped over the counter, and began removing several pieces of jewelry from the display cases.

Officials said one of the store employees attempted to stop the suspects from taking the jewelry and was forcibly pushed by one of the suspects.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a black shirt (later wore camo pullover), and the other two suspects were Black males, wearing a black pullover and gloves.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.