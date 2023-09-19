Liberty County authorities are conducting a search for a woman reported missing after blood was found in her home and a man on the property told police she was out of the state.

On Monday, a Liberty County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived at the home of Sheryl Ann Siddall, 57, after her family said they weren't able to locate her and she wasn't answering phone calls. The last time anyone spoke to her was Sept. 12, officials report.

Donald Lee Hassler, 52, was at the home when the deputy arrived and gave permission for them to search the home.

MISSING PERSONS: Missing Devin Brock: 20-year-old with intellectual disabilities last seen in southwest Houston

According to the deputy, he found what he believed to be a blood stain on the kitchen floor and suspected foul play.

Investigators were called to the scene, officials say, and Hassler told them he was buying the home from Siddall. He alleged she told him she was visiting her sister in Oklahoma.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

However, Liberty County authorities say all of Sidall's possessions, including her car and purse, were still at the home and her phone last pinged from a cell tower near her home.

As investigators searched the home, they reported finding evidence behind the house to suggest something was dragged into Horseshoe Lake, which borders Siddall's backyard.

The lake was searched by Texas Game Warden Jake Noxon with a side sonar mounted, but no additional evidence was found, authorities say.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Authorities returned to Siddall's home on Tuesday to continue the search with cadaver dogs.

According to Liberty County officials, Hassler is a parolee and was arrested on a charge of Felon in Possession of Firearms.

Hassler was booked into the Liberty County Jail on Monday, but he has not been charged with other crimes, but more charges may be pending.