Houston authorities are searching for a young man who went missing late Monday evening.

An Endangered Missing Alert was issued for Devin Brock, 20, who was last seen in the 5500 block of Duxbury Drive in southwest Houston around 9:30 p.m. According to Texas DPS, Brock is non-verbal and has intellectual disabilities.

He is described as Black with brown eyes and black hair. Brock is 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 160 pounds.

Brock was last seen wearing white and black pajamas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.