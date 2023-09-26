The Houston Police Department has launched an investigation into an alleged DWI accident on Tuesday.

Police say a woman is believed to have been driving while under the influence when she hit a man riding a scooter at 16155 Park Row near Energy Corridor.

SUGGESTED: Houston police officer veteran arrested for DWI, relieved of duty

According to HPD Sergeant Dallas, the woman was driving her white coupe when she lost control of her vehicle, ultimately hitting the curb and then crashing into a tree.

The impact was severe enough for her car to catch fire, officials say.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police say a woman is believed to have been driving under the influence when she hit a man riding a scooter while driving.

MORE STORIES:2 Houston officers arrested, charged for separate misdemeanor offenses; DWI, assault

Police say the woman did not sustain any major injuries.

The man riding the scooter, however, broke multiple bones and injured his spine, said Sgt. Dallas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

He was treated immediately by Houston Fire Department and airlifted to the hospital where officials last said he was in critical condition.

A police investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident and what led up to it.