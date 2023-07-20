In a statement on Thursday, Houston police announce two officers were arrested in separate incidents.

The Houston Police Department tweeted that Sergeant S. Childers and Senior Police Officer S. Martinez were arrested and charged with misdemeanor offenses and relieved of duty pending an investigation.

Sergeant Childers has been with HPD for 27 years and was assigned to the Clear Lake Division, according to officials. He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated at the end of his shift.

Stephen Childers (left) and Stephen Martinez (right) (Photos courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Officer Martinez was assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Division, HPD says. While off-duty, he allegedly assaulted a girlfriend at a home in an unincorporated area of Harris County. Martinez was charged with Assault and Family Violence.

HPD stated, "The Houston Police holds its officers to the highest standards and will take appropriate action up to and including termination."