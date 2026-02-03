Navigating Texas Education Freedom Account Portal: Useful info for parents

The Brief The $1B Texas Education Freedom Account program opens Feb. 4. Standard awards exceed $10K; students with disabilities may receive up to $30K. Special-needs families should know vouchers mean giving up federal protections; private schools aren’t required to match public services. Houston-area: 280+ private schools opted in, but many tuitions top $25K—check accreditation and expect out-of-pocket gaps.



Texas is set to launch its first-ever school voucher program Wednesday, opening a billion-dollar portal that allows families to use public funds for private education.

Texas Education Freedom Accounts

The Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) marks one of the most significant shifts in the state’s educational history, though experts warn of hidden costs and legal waivers for special needs students.

While the program is open to all Texas students, officials emphasize that it is a prioritized lottery, not a first-come, first-served system.

Applications open Wednesday

Before you hit submit, because income status determines your priority tier, families need their 1040 tax returns and proof of residency ready the second the site goes live.

According to the Texas Comptroller’s office, more than 1,400 private schools and providers have already registered to participate. In the Houston area alone, nearly 500 schools have opted in.

Impact on education

Researchers at Rice University’s Kinder Institute point to a growing "information gap." Dr. Erin Baumgartner, Director of the Houston Education Research Consortium, noted that families in the highest priority tiers—low-income households and students with disabilities—often face the greatest digital hurdles.

What they're saying:

"We see a lot of times where families leave one school, and they end up coming back because their needs cannot be met," Dr. Baumgartner said, urging parents to be intentional before withdrawing.

Students with disabilities

The most significant "fine print" involves students with disabilities. Under the TEFA program, these students can qualify for up to $30,000 in annual funding. However, by accepting the voucher and leaving the public school system, families may unintentionally waive their rights under the Federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

Unlike public districts, private schools are not legally required to follow a child’s Individualized Education Program (IEP). Baumgartner points out that while there are some campuses that serve a greater proportion of special needs students with specialized programs, those schools are rare and more expensive.

How far do the vouchers go?

Financial "sticker shock" is another concern for Houston families. While the standard voucher is over $10,000, many local private schools carry tuition price tags between $25,000 and $40,000.

Parents are encouraged to use TEPSAC.org to verify school eligibility and request information on additional fees for technology, building use, and transportation that could leave them with a substantial annual bill.

The application window closes March 17, 2026. Families can find a full document checklist here.