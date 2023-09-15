Houston police officer veteran arrested for DWI, relieved of duty

A Houston police officer was arrested on Thursday and relieved of duty, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officer Phillip Marquez, Jr., 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and booked in the Harris County Jail. He was not on duty at the time of his arrest.

He was assigned to the Training Division and was sworn in June 2008.

Marquez was relieved of duty pending an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division, HPD said.