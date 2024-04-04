Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is scheduled to start for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Sunday.

Verlander, who is a three-time Cy Young award winner, will start a Major League rehab assignment.

SUGGESTED: Don't Miss: Atascocita High School 4x100 Relay Team shatters records with lightning speed!

Verlander is slated to take the mound for the Space Cowboys series finale against the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday at 2:05 pm at Constellation Field. It will be the first time Verlander has appeared with the Space Cowboys and his second time appearing on a rehab assignment since 2015.

Verlander, who is a nine-time MLB All-Star and two-time World Series Champion with the Astros, is returning from a shoulder injury that slowed his build up for the 2024 season.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said all Major League rehab assignments are subject to change without notice.

Tickets for the game, which will start at 2:05 p.m., remain on sale. Click here for more information.